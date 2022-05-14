Do you ever give attention to the National Days calendar? It is fun to see some of the off-the-wall things to celebrate. This month boasts of National Lost Sock Day and National Crouton Day. Even the silliest of days has purpose behind them; sometimes to heighten public awareness, sometimes to recognize the original date of an invention, and I suppose some are simply for fun.
May 13 is National Frog Jumping Day! The largest celebration takes place in Calaveras County, California. The four-day fair is prompted by Mark Twain’s story, The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County. It boasts a variety of activities, contests, rides, food, and of course, frog jumping. Did you know there are professional frog jumping teams that travel the world competing?
The current frog jumping record was set in 1986 by Rosie the Ribeter, who jumped 21 feet, 5-3/4 inches.
And while county fair food is always a standard feature in any fair, there is no mention of frog legs being on the menu in Calaveras County.
May 13 is also National Blame Someone Else Day.
It falls on the first Friday 13th of the year. National Blame Someone Else Day began one Friday the 13th in 1982 when Anne Moelle’s alarm clock failed to go off, resulting in a full day of bad luck. So, now we have the opportunity to enjoy an entire day of blaming people for any and everything that is, has, or will go wrong.
Meant to be in fun, on this day we get the chance to excuse ourselves and make someone else take the blame. We can blame the dog, the weather, our spouse, the mechanic…as one site suggests, “Go lightly into this day. If you don’t want to blame someone, blame something. It’s all in fun.”
As fun as it may be, I could not help but wonder, “Isn’t every day a blame someone else day?”
This has been the human tendency ever since our parents set the example in the Garden of Eden!
Some would say that blaming others is instinctive of the human condition, and it certainly is the easier option as opposed to “facing the music” ourselves.
Psychologist Ana Gonzalez wrote, “When we blame others, we refuse responsibility for our contributions to the problem. Blaming other people is an easy out, and an easy way for us to continue our behaviors, which may be the source of the problem we’re hoping to put on someone else.
“Blaming others keeps us from seeing ways we can alter our behavior to achieve a desired outcome, it leaves us powerless, and it stunts our personal growth.”
So, maybe we should institute a National Accept Your Part of the Blame Day!
Owning the responsibility is a sign of integrity; mental and emotional maturity. And having a clear conscience allows for a better night’s sleep. Rather than passing the blame, get yourself a frog and enjoy a day of jumping! If it does not leap, you can blame the toad!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
