Beginning with the Hebrew prophets some 3,000 years ago, people have been finding ways to express the Easter story. Words have been spoken, poems recited, songs composed, sermons preached, books written...is there anything new to be revealed? Is there anything left to be said that has not already been said about Easter?

In one sense, the answer is a resounding no! In fact, everything that needed to be said was spoken by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The cross and empty tomb said it all.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

