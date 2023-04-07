Beginning with the Hebrew prophets some 3,000 years ago, people have been finding ways to express the Easter story. Words have been spoken, poems recited, songs composed, sermons preached, books written...is there anything new to be revealed? Is there anything left to be said that has not already been said about Easter?
In one sense, the answer is a resounding no! In fact, everything that needed to be said was spoken by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The cross and empty tomb said it all.
It teaches us about love, grace, servanthood, generosity, loyalty — but most of all, about a living God who desires to be involved in the everyday of our lives. It is the only “religion” whose God does the sacrificing, the dying, the atoning of sin, and who lives today.
On the other hand, every time the old, old story is told, it is new; the efficacy of that historic event is a moment-by-moment occurrence as each day unfolds. Because my faith is built on the fact of the cross and resurrection, it impacts my life each day; always new, always fresh.
Further, what makes it new is not so much what is said — or written, or sung — but how it is heard. On Easter Sunday morning, some people will hear the truth of God’s love and grace, and they will for the first time embrace it in a personal way, which begins a spiritual transformation in them. Even if they had heard the story many times previously, this time it becomes new because of how they received what they heard.
What we say and sing and proclaim IS new because of how the Easter Truth has changed us. It is new to those who will hear it for the first time. It is new because its meaning and effectiveness is as real today as on the day it first occurred. Jesus is alive, and he lives in the heart of every person who chooses to hear and believe.
Many people celebrate with Easter eggs, bunnies, bonnets, and Easter outfits. The single theme that ties these elements of Easter together is “newness.” The apostle Paul declared in his letter to the Corinthians, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation: the old has gone, the new is here!” My prayer is that you will hear the Easter Truth in a new way this year.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.