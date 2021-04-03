Many of you, like me, love a good comeback story. We root for the underdogs, the “Cinderellas,” if you will. There is something heartwarming about the unlikely, even the undeserving, who rise to the moment and claim victory. We pull for the Davids who face the Goliaths of the world.
The Blind Side is a 2009 movie starring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw. The film is based on a true story entailing the life of Michael Oher, an African American who grew up in the slums of Oslo, Tennessee with his drug-addicted mother and delinquent father.
Oher had every excuse to rebel against life; to follow the path of drug and alcohol abuse, violent conduct, and many other self-destructive behaviors. With the assistance of a few adults, especially one Leigh Anne Tuohy, Michael Oher beat the odds and became a star football player at Ole Miss, and was drafted into the NFL in 2009.
This week, much of the world celebrates another underdog of sorts. This man was despised by the guardians of traditional religion, lived under the suspect of Roman officials, and was a disappointment to those who anticipated a wholly different kind of Messiah. His name is Jesus, and He is the Christ.
He came to His fate — crucifixion on a cross — through no fault of His own. He was unjustly accused and found guilty in a ‘kangaroo’ court, physically tortured, and emotionally abused. He was guilty of only one thing: unconditional love for all people, and the ultimate expression of that love was death on a cross.
This man, Jesus, fully God, yet fully man, lived a perfect, sinless life, fitting Him for His role as the sacrificial lamb. On the cross, the sinless Jesus took upon Himself the sins of the entire human race, thus paying the sin-debt for all who would choose to follow Him and abide in His grace.
Easter celebrates the fact that on the third day after His death, God raised Him from the grave to life, thus defeating the power of sin and the sting of death. And His promise to “never leave you or forsake you” is made possible even today through the abiding presence of the Holy Spirit in the heart and life of every person who chooses to receive His grace.
And talk about a comeback story…He has promised to come back and redeem forever to Himself all who have put their trust in Him. He was judged by most, at the end of His earthly life, as a poor, weak leader of a few country bumpkins. Yet, it was the power of His love that enabled Him to complete His mission of providing salvation through His death and resurrection. When He comes back, He will come in power and strength to finally and completely defeat the evil forces that are at work in our world today.
Echoing the sentiment of gospel writer John, “These are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in His name.”
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
