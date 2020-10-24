It was a day dubbed as The Great Disappointment. What began as a local enthusiasm for the prophecy teachings of William Miller became a national movement known as Millerites. Included in Miller’s theology was his view on the second advent of Jesus Christ, which he eventually predicted to occur October 22, 1844. That Tuesday came and went without incident — thus, the great disappointment.
It can be said that disappointment builds character. Quite often character-building experiences are not pleasant at the time they occur; trials are not fun. Hence, we avoid them as best we can, and even seek to protect those we care about from such pain. We want our children to learn from our experiences and teach them wisdom from our failures. We want to protect them from pain and suffering.
However, we would not be helping ourselves or our loved ones by completely removing possibilities of failure, loss, and disappointment. There is a greater percentage of people who “fall short” in a quest than those who achieve a moment of glory. The NCAA released data revealing that only 9% of college baseball players reach the major leagues, less than 2% of football and basketball players, and less than 1% of women basketballers.
One writer in reference to professional athlete Michael Jordan wrote, “He wasn’t born a champion nor had a raw talent for playing basketball. But he did have something that separates a champion from the average player: he’s relentless and never, ever gives up once he sets his mind to achieve something.” According to Jordan himself, failure is the natural path to success.
A popular contemporary saying is that what does not kill you makes you stronger. I much prefer the poetic way the apostle James wrote it: Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.
When life moments disappoint us, we have a choice to become either bitter or better because of it. The wise person will choose to grow from lessons learned through the experience.
By the way, Christians live in the expectant hope of Jesus Christ’s return. Scripture promises that it will occur, but warns that no one knows the time; hence, one must live each day as though it was the day that the Lord comes back. Those who live with their complete trust in Him alone for salvation will see Him in all His glory when He returns.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
