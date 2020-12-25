Most of the items on my Christmas wish list as a child were just that: wishes. My heart was not set on receiving them; they did not possess that I’ll-never-ask-for-anything-else-ever-again quality. On a limited number of occasions, however, my list would include an item that I believed would make all my dreams come true, something for which I was willing to sacrifice all of my other presents in order to receive. But even then, it was still a wish — just a much bigger wish than normal.
Historically speaking, humanity’s current condition is not the worst ever; but it well may be the worst you have seen in your lifetime. A year that has assaulted us on several fronts — politically, socially, psychologically, emotionally, financially, physically — accentuates our vulnerability and our values. The sources of hope have been challenged, and most of them have failed us.
It is into such a world that God chose to physically enter into the human predicament over 2,000 years ago. God loved the world so much that He came in the form of a human being to be seen and heard and touched, to experience life as a man — yet without sin — that He might bring hope to every person by His life, death, and resurrection.
The peace He gives is not a political peace; not a peace based on external circumstances. Through Jesus Christ man is able to experience peace with God which results in a deep inner peace that is beyond human understanding. Those who choose to trust Christ alone find salvation; redemption, deliverance. Certainly, I wish, pray, and work for a better economy, a cooperative political system, a right sense of morality, racial unity, and other aspects of community life. However, the firm foundation upon which I build my life is Jesus Christ, my Savior; in Christ alone is my strength and my hope.
This is Christmas: that God loved the world — every person — so much that he gave his only Son to redeem those who would choose to believe. His gift is eternal life for the soul that belongs to Him.
Of all that you could wish for, all that you could desire and dream, THIS is the greatest of all gifts, and it is free. It is not based on your politics, your behavior, your appearance, your education, your economical status — not even on whether or not you forwarded that Facebook post about His love. It is based solely on His grace, His choice to love you no matter what. Have you received His marvelous gift of life? If He is your true hope, you will experience a peace that the world and its circumstances cannot take away.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.