My senior year of high school was filled with mixed emotions. The supposed privilege of being the first graduating class of a brand new “comprehensive” high school was overshadowed by the fact that the majority of the senior class did not prefer to be there. In my case, I attended a combined junior high/senior high school for 5 years, and that is where I wanted to graduate.
There were, however, some perks at the new school that consolidated 4 high schools into one. In our very first week, we were given the task of selecting the school mascot from a list of 4 options. Our colors had been designated as red, white, and blue, and our choice was to be the McGavock High School Raiders.
Red, white, and blue is a popular choice for organizations and institutions — and nations. In 1777, the Second Continental Congress resolved, “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field representing a new constellation.”
However, it would be five years later that Founding Father Charles Thomson presented the Great Seal to Congress. That Seal was created to represent the values and beliefs as well as sovereignty of the new nation. He declared that the white signifies purity and innocence, red, hardiness and valor, and blue signifying vigilance, perseverance, and justice.
Writer Heather Brown concluded, “So, while most of Americans likely do not know all the specific details of the history, they understand what our Founding Fathers did. Colors can evoke strong emotions, like patriotism and pride.”
When I see an American flag, it is more to me than a piece of cloth, or a tradition. I feel the emotion of being a united people living under political freedom. We can only imagine the excitement and pride that filled the hearts of the colonists as the flag was raised, waving in the breeze against a sky-blue backdrop.
I pray that, by the grace of God, our nation will rediscover the unity and determination that was the spirit of our founding fathers. On this honorable holiday, let’s don our reds, whites, and blues with heartfelt gratitude for our blessings, and determine to live each day with genuine neighbor regard.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
