The technical term is Anthropomorphism. It also may be referred to as personification, or humanization. Succinctly put, it refers to the attribution of human traits, emotions, or intentions to non-human entities. My earliest memories of this phenomenon include a moose called Bullwinkle, a horse known as Quick Draw McGraw, and a rabbit named Bugs.
In that realm, let me tell you about Turkey Village, a place that is fun and peaceful — until October every year. The residents then become frantic, which leads to all sorts of strange behaviors. Many of them join the fitness club in hopes of shedding a few pounds over a six-week period.
Others, around the last day of October, don costumes of all sorts. Bob made some stilts and paraded around as a flamingo. Henrietta fashioned a swine outfit, and mastered the “oink” with perfection. Beatrice suddenly became a socialite, never seen alone during this season; and her t-shirt, with an arrow pointing to her right, read, “I’m with Delicious.” Yes, there were many tricks used to take the attention away from themselves as Thanksgiving approached.
However, in this village there happened to be a small band of gobblers who refused to participate in such antics. They were conscious year-round of their diet and behavior. Each year they lived in full anticipation of the day Farmer Joe would come to the village to select his choicest birds. Unlike most of the fearful residents, they considered it an honor to be the main guest at the table of a Thanksgiving feast.
These birds lived with purpose. They understood and embraced their life’s vocation, created to be useful to mankind. Their feathers were ideal for blankets, robes, and the like. And their substance was a choice, healthy meat for the human diet. They lived completely committed to fulfill their purpose, and they were thankful for their calling, no matter what the rest of the population did.
You and I were also created with purpose, with a life-calling to contribute to the betterment of mankind, and for the glory of God. Many people spend much of their life trying to be someone they are not, and doing something they are not meant to do. However, each person is created with divinely-appointed gifts and temperaments. Being thankful means embracing the person God has called us to be; useful for Him.
The Psalmist wrote, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” Let us give thanks to the Lord, for He is good. His love endures forever.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
