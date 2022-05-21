They are coasting. The work is done. Twelve years of tests, homework, lectures, school lunches, concerts, sports events, after-school rehearsals and practices — it’s all over, except for the shouting! During the next couple of weeks, thousands of graduation caps will be tossed into the air and celebrations ensue.
Many students are graduating this year. Some from pre-school, some from elementary school, still others from college, seminary, medical school, law school, trade school, and so on. However, high school continues to be the mark of success in our culture. It is that achievement which is most acknowledged by friends and family, with cards and gifts and parties.
The graduation ceremony is an interesting event. Students and families patiently listen to various speakers, the giving of special awards, and then endure a long list of names, all the while waiting for 10 seconds of glory when that one most important name is announced.
It only makes sense, then, that somebody cannot withstand the urge to break tradition, and a few rules, to enliven the ceremony. My nephew was one of them! He pulled a beach ball from beneath his gown, inflated it, and sent it sailing, and the students did not disappoint! They kept it in the air for quite a while.
We have seen graduates do cartwheels on stage, paint signs on the top of their caps, blow the airhorn they sneaked into the arena — one guy brought his lunch in a hidden paper sack and ate it during the ceremony! You know that the folders they receive at graduation are empty, right? Just once, I’d love to see a student open it on stage and yell, “Hey, where’s my diploma?”
The high school from which our two older children graduated had a several traditions. One was the “senior class prank.” It was always an over-the-top, elaborate scheme. Another tradition was that every student, when shaking the principal’s hand to receive their diploma, would leave a quarter in his palm.
I can imagine the first year that happened. Picture a man putting the coin in his pocket, and then multiply that by 300 students! Could he even walk when the final name was called? Well, principals learned quickly to have some kind of receptacle ready to store all those quarters. Oh, and if you have not already done the math, he made a whopping $75 as a bonus!
Yes, graduation is a great season. Our students rightly should be honored. No matter how many times in those 12 years they may have felt or been told that they do not measure up, here is their moment of truth: I did it! I made it!
So, congratulations Class of 2022! We are proud of you and honor you!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
