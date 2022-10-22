You may have witches and goblins at your doorstep this Halloween, but once again the favorite costume among children is Spider-Man. Kids will don the red and blue Spidey costume for a couple of hours and feel like a real superhero, with a bag of sugary loot to show for it.
He made his debut in 1962 as a Marvel comic book series. Seizing the opportunities of his popularity, he has since appeared in many forms of media, including several animated TV series, a live action television series, newspaper comic strips, multiple movies, and even in a Broadway musical.
So, how is it that, 60 years in the making, Spiderm-Man remains among the most popular of fictional characters and superheroes? Well, we must admit that he wears a really cool looking costume, but is that all there is to it? Why is he so relatable to kids?
First of all, he is among the youngest of the crime fighters, portrayed to be about 16 years of age. Add to that fact that he is small in stature, and often teased or bullied by his peers. Outside of his superpowers, his life is much like that of a normal kid, with troubles surrounding him.
Another relatable trait is that, while he possesses power and speed, he typically does not use brute force to overcome his opponents; instead, his tactics are more creative. One might say he is a kinder, gentler superhero, and kids like that.
And so, for a brief time children will step out of their world and assume the role of a superhero, or other traditional characters that continue to hold a place in among the favorites. And while I personally do not make much of Halloween, it is enjoyable to see the children innocently masquerade for the simple pleasure of pretending, dressing up, and getting free candy.
We like to ooh and aah over the kids in their costumes, and make a big deal out of how cute or super they look. We find our delight in them.
Scripture teaches that we are objects of God’s love, an everlasting, unfailing love. The Lord delights in those who are faithful to him. We do not need to masquerade before him or try to be someone else; He loves each of us as we are.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.