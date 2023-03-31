The Golden Gloves is an amateur boxing organization that has been around since 1923. Sports writer Arch Ward conceived the idea of a citywide amateur boxing tournament in Chicago. As it grew, the first national tournament was held in 1928.

I learned my way around a boxing ring at six years of age. That’s right, I was “ring boy” at a Golden Gloves tournament held at our local Boys Club. My job, dressed in my Sunday suit, was to walk around the ring between rounds, holding a large sign announcing the number of the next round. I sat ringside next the bell ringer.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

