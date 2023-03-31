The Golden Gloves is an amateur boxing organization that has been around since 1923. Sports writer Arch Ward conceived the idea of a citywide amateur boxing tournament in Chicago. As it grew, the first national tournament was held in 1928.
I learned my way around a boxing ring at six years of age. That’s right, I was “ring boy” at a Golden Gloves tournament held at our local Boys Club. My job, dressed in my Sunday suit, was to walk around the ring between rounds, holding a large sign announcing the number of the next round. I sat ringside next the bell ringer.
One reason this stands out in my memory is that, during one of the bouts, a little blood from one of the fighters got in my hair and on my suit. Truthfully, I did not know it until my mom saw it.
One of our idioms commonly used when we want to give up is to “throw in the towel.” Did you know that phrase originated with boxing? When the corner man decided that his boxer was taking such a beating that he should not continue, he would throw a white towel into the ring, surrendering and ending the match.
None of us are exempt from the jabs and punches life throws at us. Much of the time they come across as nuisances or temporary hurts. When they come in a successive barrage, however, or as a powerful uppercut, we get knocked off balance and stumble bit — or a lot.
We are created with strong survival instincts and resilience. Most of us never reach the point in life where we lose all hope. There may be difficult times when we think our resources have been exhausted, the weight of the burdens too much to bear, but we refuse to throw in the towel on life. Hope is the key to that determination.
The most important earthly resource in such times is a friend; a true, genuine companion who is there to hold us up emotionally, spiritually, and even physically if necessary. Such a person is priceless. It often is said that good friends are hard to find. However, they do exist. Developing and nurturing relationships is hard work, but well worth the result: a loyal friend.
Each of us needs at least one person like that in our life; and each of us needs to be that person in someone else’s life. There may come a day when you are the only hope another person has left, as they see it. Be careful to nurture and reward your closest relationships.
I would be remiss if I neglected to remind us that there is always one place to which any person can turn. Scripture promises, “Cast all your cares upon the Lord, because He cares for you.” And the Hebrew prophet declared, “The Lord will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are fixed on Him.”
Be encouraged. God’s love never fails.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
