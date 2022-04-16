Where do we begin? It is a question that every generation must answer. Reliable sources report that 76% of Americans begin with the ears. That seems to be the humane method, so that the chocolate bunny cannot hear what happens next.
According to House Beautiful, we spend $1.9 billion on candy at Easter, 70% of which is chocolate. Candy consumption includes 16 million Jelly Beans and more than 600 million Peeps. The largest chocolate Easter egg was made in Italy in 2011. It measured 34 feet and 1.05 inches in length, and weighed approximately 15,873 pounds.
For many years, the south lawn at Capitol Hill has been inundated with children rolling eggs — and themselves! — down the hill, one of many activities for kids and their families at Easter. In 1876, Congress passed a law forbidding the use of the Capitol as a “playground.” Two years later, President Rutherford B. Hayes reversed the order, welcoming children to continue the tradition, and it has been ongoing ever since.
Some of us in the Christian faith may be wondering what any of this has to do with the “real” Easter; you know, Golgotha, Gethsemane, the cross, and the empty tomb. I certainly am not in favor of disdaining this holy week of the year. There is no place for sacrilege of Jesus’ atoning sacrifice.
However, I do recall from Scripture that there was a huge festival to start the week, what we have come to call Palm Sunday. People were shouting the praises of Jesus, waving palm branches, making a “red carpet” with their cloaks. It must have been noisy, and certainly the air was filled with joy, laughter, and revelry.
The Bible states often that God looks at the hearts of people, that he judges motive and intention more so than the letter of the law. I believe that is also true about our Easter traditions. For me, in the context of this holy event, everything we do points in some measure to the risen Christ.
It is not necessary to bring spiritual symbolism to every single piece of Easter tradition. Collectively, the pieces are part of how we celebrate Christ. I love to see the “life” in children as they run and hunt eggs and marvel at the basket of goodies. Their joy is a reminder to us all that this season is about life; abundant, everlasting life, free to all who will choose to receive it.
It makes me want to shout hosannah to the King of kings, the Lord of lords. He is alive!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
