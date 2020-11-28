It has been wittingly suggested that “there are no atheists in foxholes.” That is to say, when a person, even someone outside the Christian faith becomes desperate enough, suddenly prayer becomes an option. If ever the American population had reason to pray, 2020 has been replete with troubles and needs that drive us to our knees.
Approximately 3-5 years ago, before the fury called 2020, surveys from Barna Research Group and from Pew Research Center revealed that 55% of Americans say they pray nearly every day, and 84% claimed to have prayed within the past week. That number has remained about the same since Barna began tracking it in 1993. Research also indicates that 77% of Americans believe in the healing power of prayer.
This Thanksgiving, as we gather with family and friends, many of us will see before us a feast of foods, and we will pause to “give thanks” to God for His provisions, for family, and for His mercies. Our hearts will be filled with gladness and gratitude. The awareness of our blessings and privileges will, at least for a few hours, dispel the weight of burden that we feel for our world, our country, and our communities.
The New Testament writer, Paul, wrote that rather than being anxious, we should pray about everything, resulting in a mind and heart of God’s peace through Jesus Christ. What a wonderful promise for us to claim in the context of our lives right now!
However, there is one key Paul mentioned that is often overlooked. He wrote that we should make our prayers and petitions to God “with thanksgiving.” Prayer is not a magical summoning of God to grant our wishes; it is our declaration of faith, of our trust in His will and power.
There is a story of biblical commentator Matthew Henry who was robbed by thieves. Following the incident, he recorded these words in his diary: “Let me be thankful — first because I was never robbed before. Second, because although they took my wallet they did not take my life. Third, because although they took my all, it was not much. Fourth, because it was I who was robbed, not I who robbed.”
There is power in the attitude of gratitude, a mindset that begins in the heart. So, as America prays, let’s not only petition the God of all power, wisdom, and knowledge, but offer genuine thanksgiving for His grace and mercies already bestowed upon us, and for what He will do in the days to come.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.