It’s the thought that counts, right? I told my brother that I thought about putting twenty dollars in his birthday card; so that counts, right? Hopefully, you are somewhat like me, in that we have a lot of thoughts run through our minds that somehow get derailed before they are ever expressed!
The idea that “it is the thought that counts” serves as a kind of loophole; actually, it is an admission that we, in our human existence, are imperfect. There are no exceptions. No one is immune from mistakes and failures. It matters not one’s wealth, education, race, age, or religion. Each of us will mess up from time to time.
There is a difference, however, between thoughts and intentions. Thinking about putting money in my brother’s card could mean that I thought about it and decided against it. Intending to stuff it with money, on the other hand, suggests that I was somehow prevented from doing what I had determined.
Intention gives guidance to action. Noting again our human imperfections, I will not always get the action right; but I certainly will not get it right if I have not set my mind on right intentions in the first place. So, that is where it begins, having pure motives and intentions.
And how do we have right intentions? Our purposes grow from what we value in life. For example, if we value kindness and its expression to others, then we will intentionally seek and find ways to practice acts of kindness towards other people. Such values tend to be born in the heart; they are the things most important to us long term, the things about which we are more passionate.
I know it is going to happen again, but I disappoint myself with unfulfilled intentions. Admittedly, too often I simply forget to do a thing — there is a lot of space in my head where things can get lost! One remedy to that problem is being more “intentional” about remembering; developing habits and routines that aid the memory.
At other times, intentions fall to the wayside because of time restraints, lack of resources, unexpected interruptions, uncontrollable circumstances, and — well, you get the idea. Things are going to happen that may sabotage even our best intentions.
When that happens, don’t be too hard on yourself; and when it happens to other people, take it easy on them, as well. After all, nobody’s perfect.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
