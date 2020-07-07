I’m a pushover when it comes to knick-knacks. Scattered around my office are unique clocks, golf gadgets, University of Tennessee memorabilia — even an ape family carved from coconuts. Many of these items were gifted to me, and some I collected on my own.
A small collection of coffee mugs lines one shelf in my office. I took one of them down today to reminisce. On one side of the cup is a picture of a 4th grader named Rondell. He was an elementary school student years ago when I served as his mentor. We had a lot of fun together. We read books, talked, played catch and Frisbee, and I even taught him some simple juggling patterns. He did pretty well. He always liked it when I brought a magic trick to do for him. A couple of times the school let me take him off campus and we’d go out for a hamburger and to a local gym to shoot hoops. He was a good kid.
The other side of the mug says, “You Make a Difference: 1994-95.” At the time it did not seem like such a big deal — a couple of hours each week spent with a young boy who needed some special attention. But at the end of the year when he gave me that mug and hugged me, then high-fived me, I felt so blessed!
You know, more times than not our simple contributions receive little attention, if at all. We do not get a coffee mug for every act of kindness we do. We do not always see the gratitude when we go out of our way to help someone or do a kind deed. It did not make the papers the time you helped that flat tire victim on the side of the road. No one ever knew it was you that rolled up the windows of a parked car because it was raining and the driver was somewhere shopping. You don’t even get credit for holding your tongue when you so desperately wanted to speak out in criticism or rebuke.
But I do want to offer this accolade of truth: you make a difference! It really does not matter who knows about it, or how often you receive praise from people for your good works — you still make a difference. Sometimes the difference is made because of what you do or say. Sometimes you make a difference simply by being “you.” Our natural response as a blessed people should be to give ourselves back to others — family, community, school, church — and choose to make a positive difference where we live. You can be God’s instrument of peace and goodness.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
