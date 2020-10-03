With the pandemic significantly diminishing air travel, Australia’s Quantas Airlines promoted a flight that sold out in 10 minutes! The 134-seat Boeing 787, normally used for International travel, is scheduled for a seven-hour non-stop scenic flight in early October that will take in several of the country’s attractions, including the Great Barrier Reef. The aircraft will depart and return on the same day, and fares are priced between $575 and $2,765 depending on the seating class. It has been dubbed, “The Flight to Nowhere.”
A wise man once quipped, “If you don’t know where you’re going, how will you know when you get there?” Whether you refer to it as an itinerary, a schedule, a program, strategy, blueprint, or design, failure to plan usually will end in disappointment. Even when a person is acting spontaneously, knowing the purpose and goal of the action is essential.
King Solomon referred to the practice of an insect and noted of the ant, “Without having any chief, officer, or ruler, she prepares her bread in summer and gathers her food in harvest.” He wrote further, “Desire without knowledge is not good, and whoever makes haste with his feet misses his way.” One other of his many wisdom sayings is, “By wisdom a house [life] is built, and by understanding it is established; by knowledge the rooms are filled with all precious and pleasant riches.”
I heard the story of a man who hurriedly claimed the backseat of an airport taxi and exclaimed, “Hurry, I’m late. Please drive as fast as you can!” Several minutes into the trip, realizing the driver was headed in the wrong direction, the man asked, “Where are you taking me?” The driver innocently replied, “I don’t know; I’m just driving as fast as I can.”
There may be times when you feel as though you are on a flight to nowhere. Your schedule is full, your energy level is draining, yet there is no sense of peace or satisfaction. The plan, if there was one, seems to be unraveling, and your sense of purpose is waning.
I have a friend who affirms when an undertaking is successful, “I love it when a plan comes together.” In many cases, however, the original plan gives way. Therefore, a great strategy is one that anticipates potential obstacles and weaknesses, and is flexible to adapt to those setbacks.
Have you ever thought, “This is not how ___ was supposed to be.” Whether it is your job, your marriage, your vacation — your life — the important question is, “What are you going to do about it?” Before you lash out or give up and abandon ship, consider a new or revised plan and find satisfaction in where it leads. Your life is headed somewhere, and ultimately only you determine the destination by what you choose or reject. Believe in yourself, trust your heart, and find your way.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
