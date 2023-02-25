A stack of fluffy hot pancakes doused with genuine maple syrup, and maybe a side of bacon or sausage, sounds like a great Saturday morning breakfast! It likely would be just as tasty on a Tuesday!

Pancakes, also known as hotcakes, griddle cakes, and flapjacks, have been around for centuries. Documented references to this breakfast treat date as far back at the 5th century BC! Ah, yes, the breakfast of champions, we want to be sure we get our abundant dose of starch to begin the day.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

