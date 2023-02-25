A stack of fluffy hot pancakes doused with genuine maple syrup, and maybe a side of bacon or sausage, sounds like a great Saturday morning breakfast! It likely would be just as tasty on a Tuesday!
Pancakes, also known as hotcakes, griddle cakes, and flapjacks, have been around for centuries. Documented references to this breakfast treat date as far back at the 5th century BC! Ah, yes, the breakfast of champions, we want to be sure we get our abundant dose of starch to begin the day.
Mardi Gras is in season, a French term meaning “Fat Tuesday.” With origins in ancient Rome, Fat Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday. Also known as “shrove Tuesday,” to shrive means to hear confessions. Shrove Tuesday was the time to cast off things of the flesh and to prepare spiritually for lent.
As a way to plan for lent, a season of fasting and prayer, Christians prepared pancakes on the day before Ash Wednesday to deplete their stock of eggs, milk, butter and fat. It became known as Pancake Day in England, and as the practice spread throughout Europe, it came to be Mardi Gras in France — Fat Tuesday.
It strikes me humorously that Christians would feast on pancakes, and then close the day with confession before entering lent. With gluttony being one of the “seven deadly sins,” it is only right that it should be followed by confession!
Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting that begins the Lenten season: six weeks of penitence and renewal before Easter. The “ash” results from the burning of old palm leaves and is sprinkled on one’s head or used to make a mark on the forehead.
The idea for such practice references genesis 3:19, “remember, man, that thou art dust, and to dust thou shalt return.” The rite on Ash Wednesday reminds believers of their sinfulness and mortality, inferring their need to repent.
And so, we have entered the most holy season of the Christian calendar. You may have missed out on the pancakes and ashes — it could be that you do not practice the Christian faith at all. However, with Easter on the horizon, which celebrates the resurrection of Christ, defeating the power of sin and death, it is an appropriate time for each of us to give serious consideration to the state of our soul, and the place of our eternal destiny. Where will your life be, come Easter Sunday morning?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.