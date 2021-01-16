Sending Christmas greeting cards was a staple of the season for many years. As recent as twenty years ago Americans spent more than $8 billion on this tradition, even though the practice was already beginning to decline.
Over a 10-year span beginning in 2002, the number of Christmas cards sent through the mail dropped from 2.9 billion to 1.4 billion. Communications professor Ann Burnett wrote that people under age 40 do not send Christmas letters anymore. She cites social media as the primary culprit. They already know what is going on in each other’s lives, so what’s the point of a letter; and e-cards have become the preferred choice of many card senders.
Having mailed Christmas greeting cards to my brothers in Missouri and Tennessee one week before Christmas, I was quite surprised to hear that they finally received them — earlier this week! I tried to convince them that my sentiments were not 2 weeks late, but 50 weeks early. Fortunately, I made the decision to leave out the slice of ham from the envelope this year.
The story is told of a store owner at the church Christmas service who was ranting to the pastor about his incredible challenge to “rid the store of Christmas” in one day on December 26. The pastor retorted with his own challenging task: to keep Christmas in the hearts of people all year long.
As much as possible, my wife and I did our Christmas shopping in local stores. It is a sad thing to see our communities losing local suppliers who cannot afford to stay in business, and we wanted to do our small part in keeping them around. I was surprised two days before Christmas to see some local stores relegating their Christmas décor to a couple of aisles, and away from the main traffic in the store where Valentines supplies were taking their place on the shelves.
In the wake of technological and societal progress, I have to wonder if we are not hurriedly rushing from one event to the next at the expense of finding genuine pleasure by living in the moment. Oh, that we would slow down for a bit and soak in the peace and joy offered by the spirit of the season. While the celebration of Christmas has come and gone, I pray that you will seek and find comfort in the love and grace of Christ throughout the year ahead.
Oh, and you had better hurry out to grab your Valentines paraphernalia; shamrocks will soon take over the scene!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
