Andy Warhol is credited with the saying, “In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.” That idea grew to become an idiom for “a brief period of celebrity or notoriety.”
To that end, meet David Rush and his claims to fame. Most recently, Rush set a new a Guinness World Record by catching a sausage roll in his mouth from a distance of 83 feet and 10 inches, more than doubling the previous record of 36 feet and 1 inch. Now, there’s a world-changing feat to write home about.
In all, Rush has set more than 250 Guinness World Records, including 52 records in a span of 52 weeks. Some of his feats include most consecutive axe juggling catches — 2,919, most juggling catches while on a balance board (blindfolded) — 1,316, most behind-the-back frisbee catches in one minute — 67, and most T-shirts put on in one minute — 35.
Oh, in case you are wondering, 250 Guinness World Records is not a Guinness World Record. That claim to fame goes to Ashrita (Keith) Furman of Brooklyn, New York, with more than 600 world records, over 200 of which are still intact.
I read about a little boy who asked if his friend was related to anyone famous. The little friend answered, “I don’t like to brag, but I heard my dad call God his father.”
Who, me? My claim to fame? Well, a few years ago I sang with Herman’s Hermits on stage at the Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen, Georgia. That’s the truth. They were on stage, and I was in the audience singing along!
Typically, when I attend a music concert, I refrain from singing aloud with the featured artist, knowing that the people around me are not there to hear me sing and would not appreciate my contribution. But who can resist singing along with “I’m Henry the 8th, I am…”?
Oh, I have had a few shining moments in my life. My most significant claim to fame, however, is that I am a faithful, loving husband and father. I do not hold a record for the fastest shower taken, holding 13 fresh eggs in one hand, or smashing the most green coconuts with my head in one minute, but I have made a positive impact on the lives of other people, some of which I will never know about.
As a family man, a pastor, an educator, and as a friend, my aim has been to help others along the way to find their destinies, to achieve their goals, and to discover their truest and best selves in life. I can reflect on people in my past who contributed to my life in the same manner, for which I am eternally grateful.
So, what about you? What is your most significant claim to fame? We all have that little spot in our heart that can be satisfied only by a personal sense of significance. Whatever yours might entail, embrace it, own it, and cherish it — your claim to fame.
