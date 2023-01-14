Andy Warhol is credited with the saying, “In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.” That idea grew to become an idiom for “a brief period of celebrity or notoriety.”

To that end, meet David Rush and his claims to fame. Most recently, Rush set a new a Guinness World Record by catching a sausage roll in his mouth from a distance of 83 feet and 10 inches, more than doubling the previous record of 36 feet and 1 inch. Now, there’s a world-changing feat to write home about.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

