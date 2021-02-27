Some people feel as though the luck gene skipped over them. “I’ll enter this drawing, but I’ve never won anything in my life.” Personally, my luck is not that bad, though I have had similar feelings.
In a free golf tournament purposed to show appreciation to local church pastors, there were a few prizes for on-course feats, as well as a drawing for prizes at the conclusion of the day. I did not win any prizes on the course, and my ticket number among 40 golfers was not drawn to win one of 25 prizes! Well, at least I enjoyed a free round of golf and dinner.
Similarly, there are people who play golf for many years and never hit a hole-in-one. I have been fortunate to have two aces to my credit. It is a great feeling when it happens!
Tae-Hoon Kim is a pro golfer on the Korean PGA tour. Playing recently in a PGA event here in America, Kim made a hole-in-one and was prized with a brand-new Genesis automobile. Hyundai, maker of the Genesis, sponsored that event, along with several other events in the sport of golf. He did not seem too excited at the moment, and explained later that he did not see that the ball went into the hole.
Or maybe his feat was simply routine for him. Last October he scored an ace on the KPGA tour in South Korea, where he was awarded a new Genesis automobile. One month later, he won another Genesis for placing first in the points race for that season. Four months, three cars; now that is a feat! By the way, he gave the first two cars to his parents.
Lefty Gomez, major league baseball player in the 1930s, is credited with the saying, “I’d rather be lucky than good.” In one sense I would concur. Even professional athletes cannot hit a homerun with every at bat, or score a touchdown each time they touch the football, or score a hole-in-one on every par three. While skill may provide more opportunities for success, sometimes the way a ball bounces has little to do with skill.
Life in general, however, will not go well for the person who relies primarily on good fortune and luck. We live with purpose, on purpose. As early as middle school, educators encourage students to think about their future and what they plan to do in life. Colleges require incoming freshmen to choose a major course of study that will prepare them to enter the real world.
The more important question is not what you want to be, but who you desire to become. That has absolutely nothing to do with luck. We develop our character intentionally by making good decisions, right choices, beneficial relationships, and morally healthy values. With so much in our world beyond our control, we should take full advantage of those things we can manage. It is never too late to become who you desire to be.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.