With a world of information at our fingertips, it is common to research symptoms online before turning to a healthcare professional. So, I am a self-diagnosed acrophobic; not a full-blown anxiety, but what I call a healthy fear of heights.
That may be the reason God made me shorter than the average male. No need to tell you the numbers, suffice to say that at my health physical the nurse recorded my height in inches rather than feet. Bless her heart. (I may have made that up.)
Given this information, it may surprise you to know that I played basketball at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; and I did not make that up. It was long enough ago that we did not play in the Walton Arena, the current facility built in 1993.
An interesting fact about the current arena: the first year the facility was open, Razorback basketball attendance average for the year was 20,134. I find that interesting because the seating capacity at that time was 19,200. Math is not my strength, but I wonder where they put those extra 900 people.
Anyway, we played at the old Barnhill Arena, seating capacity of 10,000, which now serves primarily volleyball and gymnastics. When I played there, it was named Arkansas Fieldhouse until the name changed in 1973.
Okay, here is the whole truth: at 8 years of age, I was one of 16 boys selected for the Boys Club basketball all-stars. We were divided into two teams, Pros and Keds. We were privileged to play an exhibition game during halftime at a Razorback game ... so yes, I really did play at the University of Arkansas! I remember lining up in the locker room, running single file onto the court, and visiting Hot Springs, Arkansas as part of our trip.
Did I notice the large crowd of people? Was I in awe of this massive arena in comparison to our tiny Boys Club gymnasium? Did I play well? Did my team win? Hopefully, the answer is yes to those questions, but sadly, my vague memory does not recall.
The most vivid memory I have is the candy machine on the wall in the locker room. I grabbed a handful and crammed them all in my mouth as we were lining up to run onto the court. Why does that stand out to me? It was not a candy machine, but a salt tablet dispenser! Have you ever eaten a spoonful of salt?
I have been blessed with many privileges and opportunities throughout my life. Some I cannot recall, and unfortunately, some that I did not realize were special privileges at the time. Yet, I can look back on my life and see how good it has been. Hopefully, such recollection inspires me to live in the present, to cherish each opportunity, recognize the privileges, and be thankful for the blessings at the hand of God.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
