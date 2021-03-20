The last time I was pinched for not wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day was in high school. Being part of our school colors, it was not difficult to find something green in my closet to wear to school. As you know, legend tells us that leprechauns love to pinch people, but they cannot see those who are wearing green. I suppose the pinchers in high school, then, were self-appointed leprechauns.
Another fact of folklore is that four-leaf clovers are good luck. However, it must be a genuine clover, and not the image on a shirt or charm on a bracelet. Such clovers are considered rare; mutations of the common three-leaf clover which grows in abundance. Hence, to discover a genuine four-leaf version is considered “lucky.”
These traditions are proof that time — and mankind — has made St. Patrick’s Day into what would be unrecognizable to persons from the 1700’s. Another example is that the original color symbolizing St. Patrick’s Day was blue; it was changed to green in 1798, the color of clovers. And while the day of celebration has become quite a drinkfest in many cultures, the pubs in Ireland were always closed on St. Patrick’s Day, up until 1970.
As for the clover, the official symbol of the Irish holiday is not a four-leaf, but the three-leaf clover which St. Patrick used as an illustration to teach the biblical doctrine of the Trinity. At the age of sixteen, he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken as a slave to Gaelic Ireland. History reports that he spent six years there working as a shepherd and that during this time he found God. Patrick went on to become a priest, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
According to tradition, Patrick returned to Ireland to convert the pagan Irish to Christianity. The Declaration says that he spent many years evangelizing in the northern half of Ireland and converted thousands.
Finally, March 17 is a remembrance as well as a celebration, commemorating the death of St. Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland through him. Over the centuries it also has become a festival of Ireland’s heritage and culture in general.
As with most of our holidays, we have included elements of celebration that have little or nothing to do with the original event. And while pinching and clover hunting and wearing green and hoping for good luck are considered harmless fun, I believe it is important that we know the true meaning behind all of our holidays, and teach that truth to our children.
