Did you make the trek to Pennsylvania? Or maybe you watched the livestream from Punxsutawney Thursday morning. Gobbler’s Knob traditionally attracted around 2,000 people every February second, that is, until the 1993 release of the hit movie, Groundhog Day, featuring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. Since then, Punxsutawney welcomes some 40,000 onlookers annually on Groundhog Day.
This year, the crowd stood in 14o temperatures to hear Phil, the prognosticator, declare six more weeks of winter. Everyone was invited to have their picture taken with Phil, and festivities were planned in town throughout the day to revel in this unofficial holiday.
As intriguing as Punxsutawney Phil, and the many fashion-looks across the crowd, is the group of men known as the “Inner Circle;” members of the official Groundhog Club, originally the Punxsutawney Elk Club. These men are responsible for all of the elements and celebrations of Groundhog Day, as well as feeding and caring for Phil throughout the year.
Each member is given a weather-based nickname, such as the current president, Tom “Shingle Shaker” Dunkel. There is O-zone, Wind Chill, Iceman, Frostbite, Rainmaker, and others. It sounds like a group of crime-fighting heroes, right? There are 16 current members, including Phil. And ladies, take heart: Marcy Galando is the executive director (apparently, she does not have a nickname).
According to Associated Press, “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration compared Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast to the national weather the last 10 years and found ‘on average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time.’ ” And this is the third consecutive year that Phil has seen his shadow on February second. Of course, this is all just an elaborate way to have fun and celebrate the seasons; well, there may be a few who actually take Phil seriously!
This raises a question deeper than who we trust for our weather forecasts. Every day we are faced with decisions that challenge our value systems, our principles and convictions. What has been your measuring stick, your guide in determining the values you hold so deeply? What is your source of right and truth?
Personally, my source is a book, the best-selling book of all time, rightfully described as the Word of God. That is, the Bible is based on and inspired by the Triune God: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. There is
no better or more reliable Source than the Creator of all things living. The wisest man of all time gave this counsel: Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
