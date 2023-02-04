Did you make the trek to Pennsylvania? Or maybe you watched the livestream from Punxsutawney Thursday morning. Gobbler’s Knob traditionally attracted around 2,000 people every February second, that is, until the 1993 release of the hit movie, Groundhog Day, featuring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. Since then, Punxsutawney welcomes some 40,000 onlookers annually on Groundhog Day.

This year, the crowd stood in 14o temperatures to hear Phil, the prognosticator, declare six more weeks of winter. Everyone was invited to have their picture taken with Phil, and festivities were planned in town throughout the day to revel in this unofficial holiday.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

