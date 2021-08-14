When I was a college student, eating lunch in the cafeteria one day, I saw a cute girl at the soda fountain. She happened to look my direction, and before I could stop myself, I winked at her.
Apparently, we were on similar schedules, because I saw her in the cafeteria again the next day, and his time being fully aware of my actions, I winked at her again. I do not recall how many times this happened, but I could not work up the nerve to take the next step.
With some outside help, we did soon after go out on a first date, a double date with the “outside help.” Nearly two years later, I married that girl, and today we celebrate our love, more than four decades of “happily ever after.”
There are plenty of jokes about the secret of lasting marriages, and I could create a long list of genuine reasons, but I think it can be narrowed to two basic ideas. First, we each have allowed the other the freedom to be one’s own self, rather than trying to fit the other person into our own expectations. Why would I want to change the girl I fell in love with in the first place?
The “Unity Candle” was a common element in weddings when we were married. One little twist we added was that, after lighting the center candle, we left the two outer candles burning rather than extinguish them. This was symbolic to say that, yes, the “two have become one,” but that we still are two individual persons with our own tastes and preferences and interests.
Remarkably, the more she allowed me to be me, the more I wanted to be what she needed me to be for her. Certainly, that freedom avoided many conflicts. However, there is one other secret that makes it possible to allow that freedom: unconditional, selfless love.
That has not always been easy. It is not that we have always perfectly demonstrated that kind of love, but it truly was and is our heart’s desire to do so.
When I first realized that I loved this girl, it was all about how she made me feel when I was with her; it was a selfish endeavor to find my own happiness. However, as my love for her matured, it gradually became more and more about how I could make her happy, and what I could contribute to her life that would meet her needs and bring her fulfillment.
And if you are wondering, these two secrets were not really our ideas, nor were they bred out of natural instinct. Rather, we are mirroring the way God loves us — loves all people. He loves us unconditionally, and allows us the freedom to either accept or reject His affections. Because we have made Him the Lord of our hearts, and have given Him the head seat at the table of our home, He enables us to love Him and each other in the same manner that He loves us.
Every couple can have a strong, happy marriage. Being grounded in Christ makes it much more likely.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
