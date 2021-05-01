The first day in April is one that produces a myriad of tales and practical jokes. Known as April Fool’s Day, it hosts some pranks that are quite elaborate and far reaching. While most people play small pranks on friends and family, some practical jokes are created to fool the general public. By far, the most memorable of them all occurred in 1938, the genius of Orson Welles, “War of the Worlds.”
Most of these tomfooleries are meant to be fun-natured shenanigans. Some people call them pranks, others call them lies. Webster defines a lie as “a deliberate falsehood; to convey a false image or impression.” Technically then, it could be called, “National Liars Day.”
That brings me to April 30, the last day of the month: National Honesty Day. Its creator deemed it appropriate, if we begin the month with a day packed with lies, to end the month with a day full of honesty. Interestingly, the creator behind this idea is linked to politics: a former press secretary for a U.S. state governor.
National Honesty Day challenges us to be truthful in all we do. Should not that one’s goal every day, rather than once a year? In reality, humankind is well adept at dancing around the truth. We have decided that truth is not always the most important thing. For example, some people would rather lie than to hurt another’s feelings with sheer honesty.
I am reminded of the wife who asked her husband if her new dress made her look fat. His honest reply was, “No it doesn’t, sweetheart. You looked fat before you bought that dress.”
Another loophole we have created contends that being deceitful is not the same as telling a lie; confessing a half-truth, or completely withholding truthful information. Hence, in our country’s judicial system a witness is sworn to “tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, (so help you God/under pains and penalties of perjury).”
The most disturbing problem we face is the idea held by some people that all truth is relative; that what is true in one circumstance may not be true in a different circumstance. If that was ‘true,’ then who determines when something is truth? If truth is relative, we would never know who to trust. It is essential in our world that there be some things that we can count on, no matter what.
While some truth may be relative, there must be certain truths that are absolute, things that are true anywhere, and all the time. Jesus declared, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Evangelical Christians believe that to be absolutely true for every person of every race, from generation to generation. There is no other way, but He is the way for every person.
Dishonesty begets suspicion, but those who practice honesty are trustworthy. Can people count on you?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.