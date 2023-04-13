The vehicle I drive is equipped with some of the modern features that make the cruising experience more pleasurable. They came as standard options on the automobile, so there were no extra charges or fees. But paying extra would have been worth it to me.
For example, on the instrument panel, there is a special indicator that gauges the amount of fuel that is in the gas tank. Out of curiosity, I researched and found that in 1917, John Gilbert Collison invented the dashboard gas gauge and took the idea to General Motors in 1920.
At a glance, one can know when it is time to refill the tank in the car. That leads to another problem: how to know when the tank is full. Enter Richard C. Corson, inventor of the fuel pump shut-off valve. When the tank reaches capacity, the pump automatically stops the flow of gasoline from the pump.
Our lives are filled with everyday indicators that simplify the ongoing process of existence in this world. Watches and clocks indicate the time of day. Calendars indicate the time of year. A small light turns from green to yellow when the water filter needs to be changed. The phone rings when we receive a call from someone.
In our deep wisdom, we pay attention to these indicators, and life is easier. It would be considered foolish to ignore the signs, right?
I was traveling as a passenger in an automobile several years ago, asleep in the back seat. The driver gently awakened me with the news that the vehicle had run out of gas. In freezing, snowy weather I trekked two miles to the nearest exit where someone was selling gasoline. Not a coincidence, they had the very kind of gas I needed for our car!
This is one example of how indicators, simple to us, can improve life. Most often, the indicators are accurate and helpful.
We are also created with internal indicators that give us warning and direction. Aches, pains, fevers, sleepy eyes, growling tummies — our bodies cry out for attention when they need something in order to remain healthy. The human body is an amazing organism filled with indicators to help each person function well from day to day.
One other indicator is that every person is divinely designed with an empty space, a void, that longs to be filled. We will search high, low, and far to satisfy it; will try many things to appease that longing. There is, however, only one solution: our Creator made a place specifically for himself in our lives. Many years ago, songwriter Lanny Wolfe penned the truthful lyrics to a song titled, “Only Jesus Can Satisfy Your Soul.”
Indicators. We do well to give them our attention and respect. They rarely mislead us.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
