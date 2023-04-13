The vehicle I drive is equipped with some of the modern features that make the cruising experience more pleasurable. They came as standard options on the automobile, so there were no extra charges or fees. But paying extra would have been worth it to me.

For example, on the instrument panel, there is a special indicator that gauges the amount of fuel that is in the gas tank. Out of curiosity, I researched and found that in 1917, John Gilbert Collison invented the dashboard gas gauge and took the idea to General Motors in 1920.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

