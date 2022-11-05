Vince Lombardi was a winner. He instilled a winning spirit in his players. Lombardi is most remembered as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, winning five championships in seven years. The NFL’s Super Bowl trophy is named in his honor, and the Packers never had a losing record during his tenure as head coach. He believed that winning is not everything, it is the only thing.

Among his many memorable quotes, Lombardi is credited with saying, “We didn’t lose the game, we just ran out of time.” This quote sums up his unwavering belief in his team’s ability to win every game, if given enough time to execute their winning game plan.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

