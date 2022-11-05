Vince Lombardi was a winner. He instilled a winning spirit in his players. Lombardi is most remembered as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, winning five championships in seven years. The NFL’s Super Bowl trophy is named in his honor, and the Packers never had a losing record during his tenure as head coach. He believed that winning is not everything, it is the only thing.
Among his many memorable quotes, Lombardi is credited with saying, “We didn’t lose the game, we just ran out of time.” This quote sums up his unwavering belief in his team’s ability to win every game, if given enough time to execute their winning game plan.
On rare occasions, I have time on my hands. Last week I arrived at the airport two hours early, then sat at the gate for an hour waiting to board a plane. Mostly, however, we run out of time before we run out of things to do; just the opposite of the man who was unable to pay his bills, with the excuse that he ran out of money before he ran out of month.
This weekend we will turn our clocks back one hour. While we do not actually gain an additional hour of time in life, we are, in a sense, reliving an hour. Thinking of it in that perspective, which hour would you want to live over again? It may be an hour that something amazing happened in your life, or it could be an hour when you would wish to change something you did or did not do.
This precious single hour that receives so much attention this weekend is no different than any other hour in life. We get 24 of them every day. So, the real question is not how much time we have, but what we do with our time.
The country music band Diamond Rio recorded a Toberlin/Jones song, “One More Day.” The singer is wishing for one more day, one more time with the one he loves. His conclusion is that even if his wish came true, he would still be wishing for one more day.
It is a sobering realization that every moment, everyday we live is irretractable. Hence, we are encouraged to make the most of every opportunity we have in life; to reach the end of each day with nothing left unsaid, no regrets.
What will I do with my “extra” hour? I think I will nap, since my sleep was interrupted by having to wake up at 2 a.m. to change the clocks in my house!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
