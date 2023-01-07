Our kids came home for Christmas. Unfortunately, dangerous road conditions prevented us from being all together at one time, but our kids came home.
The eldest of our three children lives in Florida, so it was quite a trek for her. She traded her 41-degree weather for 19-degree temps just to be home with the family.
Our son and his family spent a night in their freezing house with no power, so they were happy to get in the warm car for a trip home. Power was restored just as they were leaving their house; our boy, his wife, and our two grandkids.
It was the following weekend that your youngest traveled over the mountains and through the woods with her husband and our other grandchild. This little guy is at a fun age, just beginning to form phrases with his words, and expressing himself in cure and humorous ways. Our fourth grandchild was with us too, though its birth is still a few months away.
So, our kids came home for Christmas. Interestingly, only the youngest of the three actually lived in the house where we now reside. One might say that they all left home to come to our house.
The dictionary defines “house” and “home” synonymously: a place of residence; but are they really the same? There is a reason real estate agents offer to show homes rather than houses. A house is a building. A home can be a building, but according to Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica, can also be a social unit, a family living in the same place.
The term “house” has a kind of cold, structured feel to it. A home, on the other hand, gives the sense of warmth, familiarity, and security. Offering to show you a “home” creates in your mind that sense of livability, a haven of safety. It sounds inviting.
So, our kids came home for Christmas. We were together. We relived memories, laughed, and shared various expressions of love. It felt right because we were together. Yes, things have changed as our adult children have developed their own ideals and ways of living life, but still, it feels like home when we are together.
I will take our home over a one-million dollar house every day. Family is my refuge, my haven, my home. And it was truly a blessing to have our kids and their families home for Christmas.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
