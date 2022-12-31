We are playing The $10,000 Pyramid, and here are your clues: a giant pickle, a 300-pound Hershey’s Kiss, a 30-pound ceramic flea, a 600-pound Moon Pie, a musical note…if you guessed, “Things that are dropped on New Year’s Eve,” you are correct! Cities around the nation have their own unique symbols following the tradition of the Times Square’s ball drop. And to challenge tradition, Miami raises rather than drop an orange; when it reaches the top at the stroke of midnight, fireworks are displayed.
According to signupgenius.com, the idea of a ball “dropping” to signal the passage of time dates back to 1833 when a ball was installed on top of England’s Royal Observatory at Greenwich, allowing the captains of nearby ships to precisely set a vital navigation instrument.
The current ball in Times Square is a 12-foot sphere that weighs 11,875 pounds and is covered with 2,688 Waterford Crystals. It is illuminated by 32,256 LEDs and can display a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns that create a spectacular kaleidoscope effect.
There are other New Year’s traditions. Have you ever wondered why couples kiss at midnight? Kissing someone at midnight is said to come from the idea that doing so will prevent loneliness during the coming year and ward off evil spirits.
Eating black-eyed peas and greens is a southern tradition said to bring economic prosperity in the coming year. Lobster is considered bad luck food. According to superstition, it’s because of a lobster’s ability to move backward.
While following some of the many New Year’s traditions is entertaining, the reality is that having a better year or being a better you ultimately is up to you. The most prominent New Year’s resolutions in our country pertain to better health. There is no magic potion, hidden secret, or good luck charm to make it happen. It rests with the individual’s will and determination to practice a healthier lifestyle. So, have you considered an aspect of your life that could use some tweaking? What practice or trait would you like to enhance in yourself? The turning of a year is a great time to begin the necessary changes to make it happen. Welcome to 2023; I wish you the very best.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.