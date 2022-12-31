We are playing The $10,000 Pyramid, and here are your clues: a giant pickle, a 300-pound Hershey’s Kiss, a 30-pound ceramic flea, a 600-pound Moon Pie, a musical note…if you guessed, “Things that are dropped on New Year’s Eve,” you are correct! Cities around the nation have their own unique symbols following the tradition of the Times Square’s ball drop. And to challenge tradition, Miami raises rather than drop an orange; when it reaches the top at the stroke of midnight, fireworks are displayed.

According to signupgenius.com, the idea of a ball “dropping” to signal the passage of time dates back to 1833 when a ball was installed on top of England’s Royal Observatory at Greenwich, allowing the captains of nearby ships to precisely set a vital navigation instrument.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

