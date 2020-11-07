It has become a common statement in our culture these days: It is what it is. Such a perspective can have both positive and negative implications. Constructively, it can mean that a person has resolved to be content with something that cannot be changed, accepting the inevitable and making the best of it. Less helpful is the decision to acquiesce to the perception that one is powerless to change the circumstance and, thus, assumes a defeatist attitude and behavior.
Granted, there are times that one must settle for “what is” rather than “what could have been.” In those times, the choice must be made to either give in or give up; one is a positive response, the other is negative. Giving in means to accept the reality of the circumstance and productively deal with it; making lemonade from lemons, as some might say. Giving up involves surrendering to the circumstances and hopelessly accepting defeat.
There also are times, however, that one can refuse to accept what is, and press on rather than settling for mediocrity. This approach takes the positive response and applies innovation and determination to the circumstance. A particular outcome may appear to be inevitable, yet diligence, research, or creativity could improve the circumstance.
The Serenity Prayer expresses these alternatives. “Help me to accept the things I cannot change, change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.” It is foolish to press for change when it is beyond our ability, power or authority. Rocking the boat simply because the outcome does not favor us makes things worse, and living constantly in that negative spirit is detrimental to our physical and emotional health, while also disrupting the harmony of community.
Hence, wisdom to know the difference concludes the prayer. And did you notice that it is, indeed, a prayer? It is addressed to “Lord,” a formal title that references God in Christ Jesus. In other words, our human or worldly wisdom is inadequate to properly judge what we can and cannot change. We must humbly rely on divine guidance to give us minds of understanding and peace.
As I write these words, the presidential election is still unfolding. No matter the outcome, a large percentage of American citizens will be disappointed. More important than who assumes that office for the next four years is how we, as a nation, choose to respond. Giving up in defeat or negatively reacting to what we cannot change is a dangerous and harmful response; a detriment to our nation. May God help us to make the best of what is, and work together for the good of our country.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
