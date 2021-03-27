After high school graduation, my “senior trip” was a trek across the country to Colorado with one of my best friends. My aunt and uncle lived in Denver and invited us to stay at their house while we were there.
We had no set agenda, but we enjoyed visiting the Denver Mint, Estes Park, and a few of the other sights unique to Mile High City. We then traveled southward to Colorado Springs and took in the U.S. Air Force Academy, downtown and the springs, Garden of the Gods, and of course, Pikes Peak.
I wanted to purchase a T-shirt from this adventure, and there was quite an array of designs. Wanting something to make it personal, I saw one that declared, “I survived Pike’s Peak, 14,115ft.” But the one I chose displayed the words, “I made it to the top of Pikes Peak.”
To me, the first one seemed to send a message that it was a laborious dreadful experience, and I am glad it is over. The second shirt, my choice, oozed with triumph — I met the challenge and came out victorious.
We really cannot predict with accuracy, but it seems that we are past the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most likely, however, we are still a few months, at best, away from returning to some semblance of normal life and routine. Being on the descent of this enormous challenge, it has caused me to wonder what my T-shirt might say following the experience.
I learned to wash my hands in 2020.
Yep, I am Essential!
I Kept Physically Distant and Socially Connected!
I Quarantined, No Cide EfF3ctss
Already there are several versions of “I survived COVID-19” and “We will survive COVID-19.” My real question, for me and for you, focuses on what we bring from it when the all-clear is declared. It necessitates an honest look at how the pandemic changed us/me. Generally speaking, am I better for it, or worse because of it? What noticeable specific differences do I observe in me.
One thing is certain: I do not want to merely survive this global crisis; I choose to thrive in its midst. In a strong sense, we choose to be either victim or victor. Understand, of course, that I am not referring to the physical impact; though we do have some control over its physical effect by our level of strictness in observing all the recommended guidelines.
Whether or not you have contracted the virus, or even lost a loved one to its wrath, the real battle is fought in the mind, the heart, and the soul. We can survive, or we can thrive.
The apostle Paul wrote, “Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.”
It is not too soon, or too late, to determine how your T-shirt will read.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
