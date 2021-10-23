Can a person have more than one best friend? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines best as “better than all others in quality or value.” Subsequent definitions include “most skillful, most talented, most successful, etc.” The term “favorite” carries a similar meaning: a person or thing that is liked more than others.
These characterizations seem to indicate that there can only be one; one best, one favorite. Like most of you, likely, I would declare a certain song or movie or television shows to be “one of my favorites.” It would be correct to say that there are several songs that I like more than many other songs — they are “some of my favorites;” but “best” is a superlative and suggests that there can be only one.
That said, looking back to adolescence, it seems I did not have a best friend; a few close friends, but choosing only one above the others would be quite a challenge. Not so much today; I still hold closely a handful of friends from those days. Clearly, however, I can say without hesitation that my wife is my very best friend.
I am thinking about friends and Facebook. On that social media platform, most of us do not really scrutinize those “friends” we make or accept; certainly not to the degree that we would for in-person relationships. And as easily as we can accumulate friends on social media, we can also “unfriend.” That word was not a part of my vocabulary until I met Facebook.
On that platform, some would say, “You can be my friend so long as you agree with my viewpoints and values. Cross that line, however, and you are gone. Unfriended. Deleted. History.”
A proverb from the Bible declares, “A friend loves at all times.” Our society has deemed a friend as a person we enjoy being around. We often add qualifiers to create levels of friendship: acquaintance, casual friend, good friend, close friend, and best friend.
King Solomon’s idea in his proverb is that a real friend, true friend, does not bail on the relationship when there is a disagreement or conflict between the two. I am a true friend if I accept you for who you are, rather than how much you think or act like me. It suggests that really caring about you means I may need to say something for your good that would be difficult for you to hear. Yes, good friends hold one another accountable.
Do you have a BFF: best friends forever? Or maybe CFF: close friends forever — sticking together through thick and thin, in all kinds of weather. As the apostle Paul put it, genuine love seeks the best for the other person; true love never fails. We all need a friend like that.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.