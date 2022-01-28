Haste makes waste, or so I have heard. Two of my hobbies, woodworking and golf, have something in common: they both require a methodical, unhurried pace. In each activity, patience is a virtue.
The carpenter’s rule of thumb is to measure twice, cut once. Too many of us, especially weekend handymen, have experienced the consequence of ignoring that rule. Thinking back in my own experience, the blame usually is placed on impatience; being in a hurry to complete a project.
The fault, however, is not always the result of time constraints. There are instances that it is simply lack of discipline. As the project begins to take shape, my mind gets ahead and wants to see the finished product, causing me to rush ahead before the glue is completely set, or the stain has not had sufficient time to dry before the next coat, and so on.
This woodworker’s adage can easily apply to most things in our lives. In my childhood, I remember my parents teaching me to “look both ways before crossing the street.” How many of us, as young children, were in a hurry to retrieve the ball or get to our friend’s house and forgot to look both ways as we ran out into the neighborhood street?
In school we were taught to “check our work,” especially in a math assignment. We were taught to check it by doing the problem in reverse; but that takes time that we do not want to spend.
Proofread what we have written. Of course, too often we rely on “spellcheck,” which is not always accurate. While writing this piece, my word “of” was typed “pf;” and “in” came out as “is;” spellcheck ignored both. I discovered that in my proofing.
Why do we not take the time to ensure accuracy, or to do a thing correctly without cutting corners? Often, it is simply because it takes time, time that we do not want to waste. Yet, failure to do so may ultimately cost us more than the time it would have taken to patiently do the thing well the first time.
The Bible says a great deal about this topic. “Be still and know that I am God,” declares the psalmist. The great prophet promised that those who wait on the Lord will renew their strength. James wrote that we should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry.
In our instant-everything world, slowing down is not easy for many of us to do. It is like the doctor who told his patient, “It’s just going to take time.” The patient retorted, “I don’t have time!” Maybe one upside of the pandemic is that it put a kink in our hurry up, instant gratification standard of operation — forced us to be still. So, let’s ease up on life’s accelerator, pay closer attention, and enjoy the ride.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
