She sounded frantic on the phone when her husband answered. “Honey, the car won’t start and I am stranded. Can you come get me?” After asking her a few questions about the situation, she finally surmised, “I think there is water in the carburetor.” When he asked her where the car was, she sobbingly confessed, “It is in our neighbor’s swimming pool.”

Of course, yours truly does not buy into all the jokes about women drivers. No, those jokes apply to many people of both genders. Ahem…anyway…

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

