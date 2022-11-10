She sounded frantic on the phone when her husband answered. “Honey, the car won’t start and I am stranded. Can you come get me?” After asking her a few questions about the situation, she finally surmised, “I think there is water in the carburetor.” When he asked her where the car was, she sobbingly confessed, “It is in our neighbor’s swimming pool.”
Of course, yours truly does not buy into all the jokes about women drivers. No, those jokes apply to many people of both genders. Ahem…anyway…
Susan Ahn Cuddy was a good driver, among the best in our country. She was the first Asian American woman in the U.S. Navy and the first woman gunnery officer teaching air combat tactics. During World War II, Lieutenant Cuddy trained Navy pilots in dogfighting maneuvers and firing .50-caliber machine guns.
There are indications that she was a humble woman. Her parents immigrated to Los Angeles from Korea in 1902, and Susan was born in 1915. She died at the age of 100, and it was not until three years after her death that her children learned about her accomplishments.
Every military veteran has a story. Some of them may not be as dramatic as that of Navy Lieutenant Susan Cuddy, but there is no such thing as a “run of the mill” story among veterans. Why? Because it is “their” story; their personal experience. Each one gave years their life for their country.
The range of stories runs from “uneventful” to “harrowing.” Either way, it has been my experience that many veterans say little about their years of service. My dad was that way. He served in the Korean War. I cannot even imagine what it was like on the battlefield, but based on pictures and stories I have come across, it is understandable that they would want to leave it in the past.
On the other hand, most veterans do not want to be forgotten. Their hearts swell with patriotic pride to be recognized as a link in the long chain of freedom fighters known as the United States of America Armed Forces.
As our veterans are honored this weekend, let us be reminded that any time throughout the year is an appropriate time to say thanks. That is, a sincere, heartfelt “thank you” for the role they played in our freedom. In their honor, let us always respect and stand for the red, white, and blue. Sincerely, thank you, veterans!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
