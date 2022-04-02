Some say marriage isn’t a word, it’s a sentence. Henny Youngman complained that the secret to a happy marriage is still a secret! While marriage jokes can be quite funny, there is a vast number of couples who would argue that such humor is for entertainment purposes only, having experienced for themselves overall satisfaction in their marriages.
Among them would have been the Fishers. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the “longest” marriage ever was enjoyed by Zelmyra and Herbert Fisher. The couple had been married for 86 years, 290 days as of February 27, 2011, when Herbert passed away. They grew up together as best friends in North Carolina, and married on May 13, 1924; Herbert was 18 years old and Zelmyra was 16.
The best piece of marriage advice Zelmyra and Herbert ever received was to “respect, support, and communicate with each other. Be faithful, honest, and true. Love each other with ALL of your heart.”
The record for the “oldest” married couple belongs to 110-year-old Julio Cesar and 105-year-old Waldramina with a combined age of 215 years 231 days. They had been married for 79 years when Julio Cesar passed away in October 2020.
Did you know that marriage is God’s idea? Recorded in Genesis 2:23-24, God ordained that one man and one woman should join together to become one flesh: united socially, physically, and spiritually. Everything that God creates is perfect, including the institution of marriage.
The failures and imperfections of our world are the result of humanity’s free will, God’s gift to humankind. We have been making poor choices ever since the Garden of Eden, but when we choose to do it God’s way, it will work; and that includes marriage.
Because perfection was lost in the Garden, every marriage will experience challenges, which sometimes lead to conflict between wife and husband. The sign of a healthy marriage is not the absence of disagreements, but the ability and determination to work through those differences through respect, careful communication, and selfless love.
Marriage can work, even in our ‘fallen” world. The secret is to do it his way. If you need guidance, God inspired an entire book about loving others “His way.”
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.