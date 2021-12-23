It’s Christmas. Over recent weeks we have been inundated with busy schedules, a long Christmas “to do” list, all added to our already full daily routine. Yes, it’s Christmas.
Holidays, especially Christmas, tend to magnify our life circumstances; the positive and the negative. For example, all year we are cognizant of the people we love, but the Christmas season intensifies our awareness of those people and our love for them. We want to be together, give meaningful gifts; finding ways to demonstrate our love.
On the opposite end of that spectrum, the season also intensifies our losses. Loneliness, financial stress, absence of a loved one — this season of joy increases the awareness of our painful plight. It should not, however, steal our joy. Let’s think about it.
Make a mental list of the traditions that make Christmas “Christmas;” the lights, the tree, the sweets, the music, family gatherings, gift buying, gift wrapping, house decorations, pageants and special church services. Now, eliminate those things one by one until you are left with the tradition that is most important to you. Then, take it off the list, too.
It’s still Christmas! Though it may be difficult for you to fathom, these are mere icons of Christmas. You see, it is not Christmas because no one is missing from the family gathering. It is not Christmas because you are able to give and receive nice gifts. It is not Christmas because you are in good health. It’s Christmas because Jesus has come. Jesus makes Christmas “Christmas.”
The God of all creation chose to make himself known to us by setting aside his kingliness, taking on the form of a human being. He came to us, and lived among us; lived a perfect life, was crucified, dead, and buried. He rose from the grave and the Father exalted him to the highest of glory.
The doctor said it’s cancer; but it’s still Christmas. Our first family gathering without grandma; but it’s still Christmas. Bills are past due; but it’s still Christmas. Son’s deployed to…but it’s still Christmas. Miscarriage; but it’s still Christmas.
Yes, it’s Christmas because God is with us in the midst of our joys and our sorrows. It’s Christmas because Jesus has come. May you truly experience his peace, grace, and love in the midst of your life circumstances.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
