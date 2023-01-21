Four of my friends and two other acquaintances have been laid to rest over the last three weeks. I have witnessed and experienced more than enough grief and mourning over these days. The most recent of the funerals, earlier this week, was on a damp, dreary day as we endured the drizzly weather throughout the service, the procession, and the graveside committal.

Driving to the cemetery, I was reminded of an article I read several years ago featuring a funeral home in Michigan that was offering drive-through service for mourners. Similar to drive-through banking, guests can drive up to the window, and at the press of a button, the curtain will open and the deceased can be viewed from the confines of one’s own vehicle. Each “visit” can last up to three minutes.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

