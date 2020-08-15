Mary Grams, now 88, was devastated when she lost her wedding ring while weeding her garden on the Alberta (Canada) family farm in 2004. She had kept the ring’s loss a secret from all but her son for more than a decade. Fourteen years later, her daughter-in-law discovered the secret — and the ring — when she pulled up a lumpy carrot from the garden. The carrot had grown straight through the ring, enabling it to be plucked out after many years hiding in the soil.
So, does that mean her ring is a 1-“carrot” diamond? One writer declared that most women can tell you the carat weight and shape of their ideal diamond, and most men can tell you the price! Many jewelers will admit that, while the worth of a diamond is based more on factors such as cut, color, and clarity, most women are more concerned about the size of the stone than its purity.
According to lumeradiamonds.com, fewer than one in one million mined rough stones are large enough to produce a finished 1 carat diamond. So, as carat weight increases, one will typically pay more not only in total, but on a price-per-carat basis as well.
I had given little thought to the purchase of an engagement ring when I proposed marriage to my sweetheart as a college student — struggling even to pay tuition. I do not recall the timing, but at some point I began to save coinage in an empty tennis ball canister. Rather than making exact change, I would break the dollar on any purchases I made through the day, and then empty all the pocket change into the can at night.
It is amazing how quickly small change grows into big money. I managed to pay cash for that engagement ring — which we picked out together — from the monies stored in that canister.
That lady and I are still in love, happily married, and the ring continues to glisten as it did the day it was purchased. The ring itself is not magical; it is not the secret to a lasting, happy marriage. It is, however, a symbol of the love, determination, and regard for each other that has made our relationship strong.
These words are being penned with the anticipation of a celebration this evening over a home-cooked Italian dinner, reminiscent of the first formal meal we shared after our wedding day. Things have changed over these years as we experienced various passages of life, but the relationship has never been in doubt, never in peril. And if you have not figured it out by now, the answer is an abounding “yes,” I would do it all over again!
We determined from the very beginning that Jesus Christ would be the head of our home and the heart of our relationship. His gracious, selfless love continues to serve as the model for how we respect and treat one another. Our expressions of that love are not always perfect, but it is the anchor that holds us fast, no matter the roll of the sea.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
