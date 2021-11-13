It was an amazing sight to behold as people of all ages and ethnicities lined the streets to celebrate the World Champion Atlanta Braves last Friday. It is estimated that as many as 500,000 — and some sources estimate closer to 1 million — fans made their way downtown to support their home team.
The Atlanta Braves consists of much more than a 26-player roster. My guess is, hoisting that beautiful trophy and being world champions means much more to the players, but the fans refuse to be passive bystanders merely observing a parade. To the contrary, they consider themselves a part of the team, and maybe even owners, when they declare that to be “our” team. “We” won the World Series.
That is similar to the role I take every November around Veterans Day. I missed out on the joys of boot camp, and the nearest I came to donning the uniform was Boy Scouts. However, my dad and my older brother each served in the armed forces, as did a host of my other relatives and friends.
So, I am guessing that Veterans Day means much more to the men and women who actually served their country in the battle for freedom. They endured the training, sacrificed a portion of their prime years to serve, and literally put their lives on the line by going or being prepared to go. For most of them, words fall well short of an adequate description of what they saw and experienced.
Like the Braves fans who were never signed to the team, yet embrace the victory as their own, non-military citizens can and should celebrate our nation and our Veterans, all of whom played a crucial role in making it the land of the free and the home of the brave. And while it is a “day” to honor our Veterans, they deserve to see and feel our support every day of the year.
There are many ways to honor these men and women. To name a few, show up for Veterans Day events and activities; contribute to legitimate Veterans organizations; do not confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day.
A more personal way to give honor to veterans is to ask them about their service. Listen to their stories. Learn from their experiences. You will walk away with a deeper appreciation for our Veterans and for our country.
And to our Veterans: I realize I do not fully understand all the sacrifices you have had to make, but I cannot thank you enough for your service. I do not take our freedoms for granted, and I respect you so much for the part you played in making sure we have them; for keeping us safe and free. You are awesome! God bless you.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
