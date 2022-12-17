Merry Xmas, everyone! Yes, I know! Many of us are unnerved to see “Christmas” abbreviated like that, especially on the windows and marquees of stores. Many Christians view it as an attack on Christmas; irreligious, an attempt to remove Christ from the holiday.
One reason for using the abbreviated form in marketing is to save space; Xmas can be printed much larger in the same space that the word Christmas would require. If that is the sole reason for using the abbreviated form, then yes, it feeds into the commercialism of what is meant to be holy.
On the other hand, are you aware that, centuries ago, the letter X was a common symbol for Christ, especially among the religious? The Greek word for Christ is Χριστός, beginning with the letter “Chi” in the Greek alphabet. The shortened symbol was not meant to be offensive, or to relegate the holiness of Christ.
If you could get a glimpse of my class notes from college and seminary, frantically scribbled as the prof taught, you would see X many times and know that it was “shorthand” to help me keep pace with the lecture!
Knowing that, it still seems wrong to many people today. Certainly, it is my preference to see the title of our Savior, CHRIST, in Christmas.
Let’s be careful, however, that while raising an eyebrow at the modern-day users of the X, we do not ourselves leave Christ out of Christmas in other ways. Have we made Christmas more about the lights and gifts and parties? Have we neglected the practice of corporate worship and a personal quest to seek Jesus anew this season? Are we guilty of judgmental attitudes towards those who do not “Christmas” according to our own standards?
I love the Christmas season: the music, the decorations, the celebrations, and the gift-giving. But I find joy in these things because I experience them in the context of Jesus my Savior. The traditions of the season, for me, find their meaning in His coming.
The bottom line? If He is not your reason for it all, then He is removed from His proper and rightful place: the heart and center of Christmas.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.