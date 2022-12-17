Merry Xmas, everyone! Yes, I know! Many of us are unnerved to see “Christmas” abbreviated like that, especially on the windows and marquees of stores. Many Christians view it as an attack on Christmas; irreligious, an attempt to remove Christ from the holiday.

One reason for using the abbreviated form in marketing is to save space; Xmas can be printed much larger in the same space that the word Christmas would require. If that is the sole reason for using the abbreviated form, then yes, it feeds into the commercialism of what is meant to be holy.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

