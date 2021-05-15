Everything we do is important. Life is a series of decisions and actions, some of which have long -lasting, far/ -reaching effects. Psychology Today is one of several sources estimating that the average American adult makes approximately 35,000 decisions every day. Granted, the majority of those choices are elementary, almost instinctive, requiring minimal consideration.
Nevertheless, any one of those decisions have the potential to change a life. Certainly, you have experienced an unfortunate situation and reflected, “If only I had …” For example, a quick trip to the grocery store could result in an automobile accident. You also have had a good experience because of a decision you made and declared, “I am so glad I …” That quick trip to the grocery store meant that you were the 1,000th customer of the day and won a $500 gift card of appreciation!
Ray Romano made a decision about 25 years ago to play a role in the sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond. Though the final episode aired in 2005, Romano still makes up to $18 million every year — on royalty checks alone.
Jennifer Aniston? $20 million for Friends. Mark Harmon? $60 million for NCIS. Jerry Seinfield? Up to $110 million per year for his starring role in the sitcom that bears his name. And these dollar amounts are only for the reruns!
There were a host of decisions made when they signed their original contracts. What about actors from The Brady Bunch? Well, their contracts included a no-residual clause, and they receive nothing in royalties from their previous work.
Whether or not it is our intention, each of us leaves a legacy. Decisions we make today effect people other than ourselves, and some of those choices will impact our children and grandchildren, and hence, their families also.
Some good news is that, for those persons living under a heavy cloud of poor judgment and unfortunate decisions, it is not too late to write a positive ending to their story. While one cannot change the past, the future does not have to be an inevitable result of it. Seeing a path to hope may require the involvement of another person, possibly a professional — counselor, pastor, life coach, but there really is hope for those who desire to change their legacy.
The most important decision any of us can make today is, “Where do I go from here? What is next?” Personally, I answer that question in the context of my life goal: As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
