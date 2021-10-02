Mine was not the nostalgic newspaper route of riding a bicycle through a neighborhood. I awoke every morning at 2:30, picked up the stack of papers in front of Dunkin’ Donuts, and drove 10 miles to my first delivery. There began the 54-mile trek down country roads on the outskirts of the greater Nashville area.
Other than an apartment complex, it was common for me to drive a mile or more from one delivery to the next, rolling papers as I went. Three hours later I would arrive back at my dorm room for a quick nap before breakfast and my 8 o’clock class. My college all-nighters involved cramming, for sure — cramming newspapers into plastic bags on rainy and snowy mornings!
On several levels, this was not the ideal job for a college student. Considering the wear-and-tear on the vehicle, along with a few mishaps on the road, it was not a lucrative job by any stretch of the imagination. The wear-and-tear on my body and sleepy mind did not do much for my academic prowess. Was I surprised at all to find out professors do not take kindly to students who fall asleep in their 8 a.m. classes (and fall out of the desk onto the floor! Yes, that happened to me once.)?
The only real positive was the fact that I love to drive; I always have. These early morning travels were refreshing, enjoyable. I also love sports, so it was fun trying to hit a driveway with a rolled newspaper while driving 60 down a country road. Well, in reality, most of the residents had a bin in which their morning news was to be placed.
I also learned a bit about life. Mishaps while driving this route occurred more often than I could have imagined. Memory tells me that I did not always handle those incidents with grace or wisdom. They did, however, teach me about integrity, and developed wisdom for later in life; in other words, I learned from my mistakes.
Well, you may have guessed that the job did not last very long, not even a year. The reward was far outweighed by the setbacks. Yet, among any life lessons I may have gleaned, there is one that stands far above the rest.
Returning to my dorm each morning, my body was exhausted and I longed for sleep, yet it took time for mind and body to be still as my head rested on the pillow, awaiting sleep to overcome. So, I used those moments to pray. I sensed no need to apologize to God for falling asleep while we talked. He understood, and that very fact brought a calm over me that led to a couple hours of sleep.
Psalmist King David declared, “In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, LORD, make me dwell in safety.” Prayer is not so much asking God for answers as it is experiencing His comforting presence. What I discovered was that even when I did not have the energy to “pray,” the Lord was hearing and answering my call. When you finish talking to God, wait around for a few minutes and trust His Spirit to minister to you.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
