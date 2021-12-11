Well, Thanks- giving was right on time ... it just came to town, stopped by for dinner, and then went about paving the way for Christmas. Sometimes I get a little concerned about how casually and informally we approach some holidays. For example, for most of my life I have heard people refer to it as “turkey day.” But it isn’t! In fact, historians say it is highly unlikely that turkey was even on the menu that first Thanksgiving.
George Washington issued a proclamation on October 3, 1789, designating Thursday, November 26 as a national day of thanks. In his proclamation, Washington attributed the need for such a day to the “Almighty’s care” of Americans prior to the Revolution, assistance to them in achieving independence, and help in establishing the constitutional government.
Then, our schools give teachers and students a “winter break.” So, they stay home and put up the “winter” tree, and decorate with “winter” lights, and go shopping for “winter” gifts. NO! It’s Christmas, Christmas trees, Christmas music, Christmas lights, and Christmas gifts.
In spite of the abundant commercialism and consumerism, along with society’s attempts to de-Christianize the holiday, it really is about “Immanuel: God with us.” A Savior has been born to us; He is Christ, the Lord.
And while we are at it, He is NOT “the man upstairs.” He is the one, true, living God: Creator, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace, Almighty God, Redeemer, Healer, Comforter, Deliverer — He is all of those, but He is not the man upstairs. He is the God who never sleeps, who hears and answers the prayers of those who call to Him. Truthfully, I would not have much faith in my prayers if I thought they were merely directed to “a man upstairs.”
It is a travesty to generalize everyone and everything: holidays, genders, religions, and the like. So, I unashamedly wish for you and yours a very Merry Christmas, and pray that you will know the peace and joy that only Jesus can bring to your life.
In the movie, Elf, Will Ferrell declares that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear. Accordingly, let’s put aside those inhibitions; it is not at all politically incorrect to celebrate the Christ of Christmas! Let’s share the spirit of of this holy season!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
