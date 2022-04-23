Have you ever tried to describe a smile with words? Merriam-Webster defines it as a “facial expression in which the eyes brighten and the corners of the mouth curve slightly upward and which expresses especially amusement, pleasure, approval, or sometimes scorn.”
I recently read the suggestion that smiling can help with weight loss — well, that’s the conclusion I drew! The idea that it requires more muscles to frown than to smile is actually false. Doctors say that at least 10 muscles are used in smiling, while a frown uses six or less. So, apparently, we burn more calories by smiling that we do when frowning!
Then there is smizing! I came across that term this week for the first time. Technically identified as a Duchenne smile, it refers to “contraction of both the zygomatic major muscle (which raises the corners of the mouth) and the orbicularis oculi muscle (which raises the cheeks and forms crow’s feet around the eyes),” according to Wikipedia.
While a simple smile may convey one of several emotions including confusion, fear, and pleasure, a Duchenne smile, also known as smizing (smiling with the eyes), is uniquely associated with positive emotion. One thing I have observed, especially participating in Zoom meetings over the last couple of years, is that most of use do not naturally smile. Our at-rest facial expression is a blank one, and often appears more like a frown to other people.
Smiling, then, has to be intentional. What is it in your life that makes you smile? Think back over your day; can you remember specific times that you smiled? Did you experience any smizing? Did you laugh?
It makes sense that if smizing indicates a positive emotion, we should deliberately put ourselves in places throughout the day that make us smile. Inundated with negative input from obstacles, challenges, setbacks, news headlines — we need frequent doses of positivity to remain physically and emotionally healthy.
So, what things in your life make you smile? Identify them, and prioritize to include some in your daily routine. We are blessed beyond what we deserve; let’s embrace that every day.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.