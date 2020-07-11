“Happy Birthday To You” is the most popular song in the Eng- lish lan- guage, and August birth- dates are shared by more people than any other month.
Are you big on birthday celebrations?
It is likely that a small percentage of people go overboard in their celebrating, and another small percentage make very little of the occasion, and the majority fall somewhere in the middle.
One of my friends from the past was born on July 4.
He would boast about how people all across the nation celebrated with fireworks on his birthday every year.
A birthday is the anniversary of a person’s birth.
While the day is important, it is more about life itself. The Korean culture has a unique tradition. In ancient Korea, the mortality rate of infants was very high, but infants reaching the 100-day mark had a very strong chance of survival. It was customary, then, to celebrate that 100-day milestone in a person’s life. It is a formal occasion that includes a party, presents, lots of food, and the traditional rice cake — no, not the stale kind you buy at your local grocer, but a delicious cake of rice that tastes similar to our angel food cakes.
I have attended one of these festivals, and it truly is an exciting event. More importantly, it is a celebration of life — life that most of us take for granted.
In reality, life is a gift.
You had absolutely nothing to do with your life coming into being; and again from my faith perspective, life is God’s decision, God’s gift, God’s creation.
This week someone dear to me has reached another birthday, and I have a role in helping to make it special. Will there be a party? Nice meal? Presents? A birthday cake? Surprises?
Yes, yes, yes, but the celebration is not only a recognition of one day in the past — it is a celebration of life; a life well lived, with many years yet to come; a life in which I am blessed to take part and highly esteem.
As it is with most holiday celebrations, so it is with birthdays, that life should be celebrated every day and not merely once each year.
We should not let a day go by without affirming our love and appreciation for our nearest and dearest. Let’s celebrate the gift of life!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.