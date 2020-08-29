In the “senior profiles” of my high school yearbook, one of my friends listed her philosophy of life as, “Don’t worry about nothin’, ‘cause nothin’ ain’t gonna go right no ways.” She was known for her clownmanship, otherwise I would have suggested she retake a couple of English courses before she moved forward with life!
Among other unique philosophies and ambitions, one person complained, “I spent 113,880 hours of my life for a piece of paper and a handshake.” Another expressed his appreciation: “Thanks to WHS for teaching me to right good.”
Then there is the somewhat awkward task of “signing” the yearbooks belonging to other people. Again, that task brings out the comedian in some friends. But the most common reads something like, “You’re really cool. Stay just like you are.”
As a high school senior, that not only stroked the ego, but also made great sense; after all, most of us believed it and wanted the rest of life to follow that trend. Looking back, however, that is not only poor advice, but practically impossible.
Every relationship, every encounter, and every experience affects a person. All living things are in the process of becoming, and the passages of life play a major role in forming one’s perspective of life.
What I enjoy about Facebook is the opportunity to reconnect with friends from the past. Seeing the number of high school friends who are living in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ is a blessing, but in some cases, also a surprise. As it turns out, they are also surprised at the course my life took. We all changed!
There are some not-so-proud moments in my past, just as there are in yours. Yet, even those moments shaped me and played a role in bringing me to where I am today. I am so very thankful that I did not “stay the way I was!”
All these years later, I am still in the process of becoming. There still are weaknesses, flaws, and missteps that drive me to become a better person than I was yesterday. And for me, the standard of measurement is the Word of God that beckons us to live righteously and lovingly; I seek to live my life in the context of that calling.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.