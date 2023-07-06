Well, did you celebrate the 4th with “pomp, parade…bonfires and illuminations” as President John Adams proposed nearly 250 years ago? Our town helped to accommodate that end with a parade down Church Street, festivities at Hunter Park, and fireworks to cap off the day.
Growing up, my family was not big into fireworks. I do recall going to visit friends on New Years or the 4th of July for some family fun, and they had fireworks. I was too young to be playing with explosives. That probably is the reason a firecracker went off in my hand as the throwing motion passed my ear! Powder burns on fingers and ear, ringing in the ear for a couple of days - lesson learned!
While internet sources do not completely agree, it is safe to say that the mark up on fireworks is at least 300%. One cannot make a living running a fireworks stand, but it can be a great seasonal side job! Spend $5,000, make $15,000. Last year for July 4, Americans spent $1.9 billion dollars on fireworks. In a somewhat related statistic, there were an estimated 11,500 emergency room visits for injuries related to fireworks, including 11 deaths.
Why do we celebrate with fireworks? The use of fireworks in celebration is believed to have started in China as early as 2BC. The idea made its way to Europe in the 13th century. Early U.S. settlers brought their love of fireworks with them to the New World and fireworks were part of the very first Independence Day – a tradition that continues every 4th of July when we celebrate as John Adams had hoped “with pomp, parade...bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”
So, "shoot 'em if you got 'em." If you are not into setting off explosives, find what works for you, and CELEBRATE, honor, and respect our great nation. As some have said, "Our nation is so great, even the people who hate it won't leave!" Thank God for our freedom, and let's pray for God to bless America, and for America to return to God.
The Psalmist promised, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” In its context, to be blessed means to be favored by God. And while my theology does not believe in a works-driven salvation, it is the Lord who declared, “For those who honor me I will honor, and those who despise me will be slightly esteemed.” The best thing we can do for our country, to light up the heavens, is to give God His rightful place, and live by His precepts. Then we can confidently and expectantly pray, “God, bless America.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.