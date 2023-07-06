Well, did you celebrate the 4th with “pomp, parade…bonfires and illuminations” as President John Adams proposed nearly 250 years ago? Our town helped to accommodate that end with a parade down Church Street, festivities at Hunter Park, and fireworks to cap off the day.

Growing up, my family was not big into fireworks. I do recall going to visit friends on New Years or the 4th of July for some family fun, and they had fireworks. I was too young to be playing with explosives. That probably is the reason a firecracker went off in my hand as the throwing motion passed my ear! Powder burns on fingers and ear, ringing in the ear for a couple of days - lesson learned!