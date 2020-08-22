Based on record sales, he is best remembered for his songs. “Hound Dog” tops the list with more than 4 million certified copies sold, followed by “Love Me Tender” and “Jailhouse Rock.” Elvis Presley continues to hold the distinct achievement as the best-selling solo recording artist of all time. Among his many other achievements, he holds the record for the most songs charting Billboard’s top 40 and top 100.
Elvis acquired his first guitar at age 11; he wanted a rifle, but his mama convinced him to get a guitar instead. A year later he was offered an opportunity to sing live on a local radio show, but he was too shy to sing on air. At the age of 19, Presley auditioned to sing with a gospel group called The Songfellows; they said no.
Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Elvis relocated to Memphis with his family when he was 13 years of age. His career was launched in 1954, and while he is certainly known for his music, Presley appeared in his first of 31 movies in 1956.
There was something very special about his 1960 release of “It’s Now or Never.” One inmate who heard that song was so inspired that he vowed to pursue his own music career. At the age of 16, Barry White was serving 4 months in jail for stealing $30,000 worth of automobile tires. The now-famous singer credits Presley with changing the course of his life.
During the course of his career in the music business, Barry White achieved 112 gold albums worldwide, 41 of which also attained platinum status. He had 20 gold and 10 platinum singles, with worldwide record sales in excess of 100 million records, and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, according to writer Steve Smith.
After the death of Elvis Presley, 30,000 people were allowed to view his body in state, and an estimated 80,000 lined the streets to view the motorcade processional. Forty-three years later, thousands of people still remember Elvis on the anniversary of his death by sending flowers to Graceland.
But for me, my heart resonates with stories like that of Barry White. Money and fame attest to Presley’s influence and success; but there likely are thousands of stories in the background when Elvis — and Barry White — made what most would consider small differences in the lives of people whose stories have never surfaced.
The same is true for you and me. We may be able to recall a few instances when we were instrumental in significant changes in people or circumstances. However, we will never know just how many lives we impacted simply by being who we are and doing what we do. So we must live as though the whole world is watching, for we influence our world every day.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
