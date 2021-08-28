While summer does not officially end until September 23 this year, it is “over” in the minds of those whose calendars are dictated by the opening and closing of educational institutions. Douglas County public school teachers entered the classroom a few days ago, and summer break is now a memory. Many of them likely spent part of their final summer week preparing to return to school.
High school bands and some athletics cut their summer short to attend “camp” in anticipation of the new school year. Bands are learning their music and marching patterns for the fall season, and sports teams are refreshing their fundamentals and learning strategy schemes for the upcoming season. Some of the individual athletes even opted to focus their summer on physical conditioning, more so than fun in the sun.
My wife and I were band parents. Once children reach the age of extra-curricular activities in school, the ways to tell time change. We learned quickly that the scheduled time of performance takes a back seat to what is referred to as “call time.” For example, the performance may be scheduled for halftime of the football game, but the game begins at 8, and the “call time” is 5:30. Band members and band parents operate on the call time schedule.
It seems that in real life circumstances, however, there is no call time; no, we function by “arrival time.” If church service begins at 10:30am, some people interpret that to mean that they should arrive no later than 10:40am. Others have the idea that being “on time” means arriving at 10:30am. Then there are a few people exceptional people who are given to the philosophy, like one of my professors in school, that “if you are on time, you are late.”
I sang in a barbershop chorus for a few years, and rehearsal time began at 7 p.m. That did not mean that members were to arrive at 7, pull their music from the files, sign the roster attendance page, greet the other members, and be ready to sing by 7:15. Instead, we were to arrive early enough to take care of necessary preparations and be seated and ready to sing at 7 p.m.
Franklin P. Jones humorously wrote, “The problem with being punctual is that there is no one there to appreciate it.” It is true that we live in a hurry up society, but we seem also to function in a hurry-up-and-catch-up culture. It reminds me of the man who hailed a taxi and exclaimed, “I’m running late, drive as fast as you can.” A few minutes later he asked the driver where he was going, to which the cabbie replied, “You never told me where to take you, so I’m just driving as fast as I can!”
One advantage of the “call time” is that the students are able to go about their business without feeling frantic or anxious or rushed, and instead are free to focus on the quality and preparedness of their part in the whole. The atmosphere is relaxed, even jovial at times, and the director has time to deal with absentees or mishaps or unexpected problems that may have arisen at the last hour.
This is not to suggest that one should arrive at church or work two hours ahead of time. It is beneficial, however, to provide a time during the week to relax, meditate, chill out, collect yourself, or whatever term you want to give it. Stop and smell the roses (or the coffee!); create some “down time” to combat against the hurried, harried, busyness that our culture thrusts upon us. Make that a habit, a permanent place in your schedule — your mind and body will thank you for it.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.