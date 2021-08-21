My wife and I honeymooned at a chalet in Gatlinburg, 1977. It was fun touring the unique shops in town — much different than Gatlinburg is today. The town had a country at-home air about it, and many of the shops were family-owned businesses selling their wares.
Our big night out was dinner at The Peddler; and I knew we were living high when the waiter brought out a tray of raw beef and asked us to select our steaks! There was no TV or radio in the chalet, so we were basically out of touch with the world for these few special days.
We ventured out one afternoon to the Chalet Village swimming pool, and noticed that people seemed concerned, sad, and it was too quiet for a poolside. We began to wonder if there was some kind of tragedy — maybe an assassination attempt had been made on the president’s life.
Well, as it turned out, it was not the president, but “the king had died.” FTD reported that in one day the number of orders for flowers to be delivered to Graceland had surpassed the number for any other event in the company’s history. Elvis Presley, dubbed by many as the king of rock and roll, was laid to rest.
It was a somber day for many when another King died — but when He was laid to rest, He did not rest. The Apostles Creed declares, “...was crucified, dead, and was buried; he descended to hell. The third day he rose again from the dead.”
When laid to rest, He was not resting; He was working to secure our salvation. And today, THE KING, Jesus, is alive. What we need in our world today is fewer Elvis sightings and more Jesus sightings. I pray that our world — our nation — will open its spiritual eyes and see the real King, Jesus our Savior.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
