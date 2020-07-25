Hobbies can be expensive! Of course, “hobbies” is a vast topic that can range from collecting clothing buttons to building a hot rod. Among a list of the ten most expensive hobbies are equestrianism, skydiving, mountain climbing, and car or boat racing.
For a while I collected unique business cards, identified as distinctive either by design, by trade, or by name. It required a $0 investment and resulted in a $0 return — I broke even!
I enjoy clocks, though my collection is quite small. There are 8 clocks in my office, seven of which were gifts. So again, my investment is minimal, and the only continuing cost for this hobby is battery replacement.
My first and only model train set is called The Golden Spike. I am not fanatical about my hobbies, but I do know that The Golden Spike — also known as The Last Spike — refers to the ceremonial 17.6-karat gold final spike driven by Leland Stanford to join the rails of the First Transcontinental Railroad across the United States connecting the Central Pacific Railroad from Sacramento and the Union Pacific Railroad from Omaha on May 10, 1869.
One important element of model trains is that they are built in proportion to their real life prototypes. True hobbyists can build an entire city to scale that includes rivers, mountains, buildings, and much more. This fact makes it possible for model trains to be used in filming television and movie scenes; for example, part of the subway scene in the movie Speed.
By far, my most valuable collection is priceless. It would not be considered a hobby, though it calls for the highest investment and offers the greatest return. There are 19 printed Bibles on my office shelf, two audio Bibles, and three electronic Bibles downloaded on my devices.
The prophet Isaiah declared that the grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever. The apostle Paul wrote that all Scripture is God-breathed, and King David confessed God’s Word to be a guiding light for his path.
It is the bestselling book of all time, yet the American culture has come to take it for granted. One can find a copy of the Bible for purchase quite easily — even discount stores stock them. While Bibles can be expensive — the Gutenberg Bible was among the first of any machine-printed books and is valued at over $12 million — one can purchase a Bible at Walmart for under five dollars.
Its truths are timeless, universal, and essential for knowing the way to God. It is not a history book, but a book of His story — the story of redemption and salvation for all who choose to accept Him. It is not a Sunday morning textbook, but a daily guide for living life in this world.
All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right. It is certainly worthy of my time and devotion. Invest yourself in the Word of God; you cannot lose.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
